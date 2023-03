Offers a pretty good introduction to Malay-Muslim culture and its long ties with the Muslim heartland far to the west. Displays range from Bornean-Malay architecture, musical instruments and woodcarvings to Arabic calligraphy and astrolabes of the sort that helped Arab mariners travel this far east. Following the opening of Kuching's Sarawak Museum Campus in mid-2020, some exhibits may be relocated to the new building. Check at the Kuching visitor centre.