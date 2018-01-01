If you’re unable to decide between a discovery trip and a ‘lace up your boots and forge a new trail’ kind of trip, you’ll love travel in Northern Madagascar. Activity junkies will be spoilt for choice with everything from diving to kitesurfing, while all travellers will revel in the region’s diverse landscapes.

The area around Nosy Be is Madagascar’s premier beach destination, with more sea-based activities than you’ll have time to try, excellent seafood and idyllic scenery. It couldn’t be more different from the mainland, where arid plains are fringed with lush ylang-ylang plantations, and two top parks feature both strange geological formations and rainforest. As for the Sava region, those who make it to this isolated part of the country will be rewarded with vanilla-scented air and world-class mountain trekking.

The region also hosts Madagascar’s flagship cultural events, the Donia and Zegny’Zo – unique chances to discover Malagasy artists.

