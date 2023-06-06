Nosy Be

Madagascar, North-western area, Nosy-Be, the beach of Andilana

Overview

Madagascar’s number-one beach destination, the island of Nosy Be has all the ingredients you'd expect: soft white sand, turquoise waters and wonderful seafood. A paradise for water-based activities with its sunny climate most of the year, diving is the top draw, and there is plenty of swimming, snorkelling, sailing and fishing. Operators offer excursions to the surrounding islands with their beautiful beaches and great diving opportunities.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Parc National Lokobe

    Parc National Lokobe

    Nosy Be

    Parc National Lokobe protects most of Nosy Be’s remaining endemic vegetation. The reserve is home to the black lemur (the male is dark brown, almost black…

  • Parc National Marin de Nosy Tanikely

    Parc National Marin de Nosy Tanikely

    Nosy Be

    Nosy Tanikely is a protected marine reserve 10km south of Nosy Be. It's one of the best snorkelling sites in the area, with coral, numerous fish and sea…

  • Nosy Iranja

    Nosy Iranja

    Nosy Be

    The gorgeous Nosy Iranja, southwest of Nosy Be, consists of two islands: larger, inhabited Nosy Iranja Be (about 2 sq km) and tiny Nosy Iranja Kely (0.13…

  • Sacred Banyan Tree

    Sacred Banyan Tree

    Nosy Be

    On the coast beyond tiny Mahatsinjo village, there's an enormous sacred banyan tree planted by the Queen of the Sakalava tribe in 1836. Nowadays, the…

  • Andilana

    Andilana

    Nosy Be

    Far and away Nosy Be’s best beach, Andilana, at the island’s northwest tip, is a long stretch of pearly white sand, with water that’s true azure and clear…

  • Mont Passot

    Mont Passot

    Nosy Be

    Mt Passot (329m), Nosy Be’s loftiest point, lies about 15km northwest of Hell-Ville (two-hour drive). It’s a good spot for admiring sunsets and the…

  • Lemuria Land

    Lemuria Land

    Nosy Be

    This is a truly beautiful plantation full of ylang-ylang trees climbing up the hillsides, with mangroves along the river. The entrance fee includes the…

  • Ambondrona

    Ambondrona

    Nosy Be

    On a small bay just north of Madirokely, Ambondrona is more tranquil than its southern neighbours, with lovely views of the mainland hills across the sea.

Articles

Latest stories from Nosy Be

Madagascar: your guide to adventure travel

Oct 9, 2019 • 3 min read

