Parc National Marin de Nosy Tanikely

Nosy Tanikely is a protected marine reserve 10km south of Nosy Be. It's one of the best snorkelling sites in the area, with coral, numerous fish and sea turtles.

Snorkelling is best in the morning, before the wind picks up. Although the reserve officially opens at 8am, you are allowed to come earlier – just stick around until the reserve officials arrive so that you can pay your admission fees. Snorkelling equipment is available from the reserve’s cabin for Ar10,000.

The lighthouse on Nosy Tanikely offers magnificent 360-degree views and you're likely to spot lemurs and chameleons on the way.

Most organised day tours combine Nosy Tanikely with Nosy Komba, using the beach on Nosy Tanikely for a lunchtime picnic and snorkelling. An excursion to Nosy Tanikely with Evasion Sans Frontière in Nosy Be costs Ar310,000 for two.