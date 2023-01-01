Mont Passot

Mt Passot (329m), Nosy Be’s loftiest point, lies about 15km northwest of Hell-Ville (two-hour drive). It’s a good spot for admiring sunsets and the sweeping panorama. It’s also one of the best places to see Nosy Be’s crater lakes. Unfortunately, the viewing area is now packed with souvenir stalls, which somewhat detracts from the experience. The tourism authorities offer a 6km (four to five hours) walk here. A guide is obligatory (for one to two Ar10,000, per person thereafter Ar5000).