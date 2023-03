Far and away Nosy Be’s best beach, Andilana, at the island’s northwest tip, is a long stretch of pearly white sand, with water that’s true azure and clear as gin. It’s ideal for swimming and chilling for an afternoon, with gorgeous sunsets.

Andilana ignites on Sundays, when French expats and Malagasy from around Nosy Be come for a lazy day in the sun. Families lay out picnics on a shaded bit of sand, tuck into a crate of beers, turn on their stereo, and swim and dance until the sun goes down.