The gorgeous Nosy Iranja, southwest of Nosy Be, consists of two islands: larger, inhabited Nosy Iranja Be (about 2 sq km) and tiny Nosy Iranja Kely (0.13 sq km). The islands are connected by a 1.5km-long sand bar, negotiable on foot at low tide. Sea turtles regularly lay eggs on the beaches.

Nosy Iranja is a popular sailing day trip from Nosy Be (for two Ar624,000). The excursion generally includes snorkelling, swimming and a good lunch on board the boat.

There is a hotel on the island that gets mixed reviews.

The island is a popular destination for Italians staying at Andilana on Nosy Be.