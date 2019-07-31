Codrington Lagoon National Park protects a vast estuary that supports one of the world's largest colonies of frigate birds. More than 2500 of these black…
Leeward Islands
The Leeward Islands – Anguilla, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda – are a natural mosaic that for centuries has tugged mightily at the hearts of explorers, buccaneers, traders and boaters. On this string of islands stretching south in an arc east of Puerto Rico, dreamy white-sand beaches are flanked by crooked palms and surrounded by turquoise waters.
You could easily laze your days away on a sun lounger, but there are plenty of opportunities to get active. Beat your path through dense rainforest to reach volcanic peaks for painterly panoramas, or plunge below the waterline for mesmerizing close-ups of coral and tropical fish. Commune with colonial ghosts at ruined military forts or former sugar plantations, then connect with the present over rum punches, roadside barbecues and jamming beach parties with live reggae bands. Just don’t expect casinos, condo complexes or big malls – this is the Caribbean unplugged.
Frigate Bird Sanctuary
Codrington Lagoon National Park protects a vast estuary that supports one of the world's largest colonies of frigate birds. More than 2500 of these black…
Rendezvous Bay
After a 90-minute walk through the rainforest (or by a far shorter stony path from Springhill Riding Stables in Falmouth) you'll arrive at one of Antigua…
Nelson’s Dockyard National Park
Continuously in operation since 1745, this extensively restored Georgian-era marina is Antigua's top sightseeing draw and was made a Unesco World Heritage…
Half Moon Bay
Water the color of blue curaçao laps this white crescent in the remote southeast. Bodysurfers head to the south end, snorkelers to the calm waters north,…
Sandy Island
A trip to this tiny solar-powered islet is the quintessential Anguilla dream experience. Picture pure white-sand beach fringed by palm trees, translucent…
Shoal Bay East
Idyllic Shoal Bay East – a shimmering 2-mile stretch of brilliant pinkish-white sand strewn with tiny crushed shells – is still miraculously blight-free…
Mt Scenery
A dormant volcano that last erupted in 1640, Mt Scenery (887m) is the pinnacle of pyramid-shaped Saba, and officially the highest point in the Kingdom of…
Prickly Pear Cays
Perhaps topping even Anguilla's tiara of beaches, this twin island some 6 miles (10km) northwest of Sandy Ground seduces with its pristine white-sand…
Little Bay
Among Anguilla's more secluded beaches, west-facing Little Bay is a sublime sliver of sand with excellent swimming, snorkeling and sunsets. It can only be…