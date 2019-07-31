The Leeward Islands – Anguilla, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda – are a natural mosaic that for centuries has tugged mightily at the hearts of explorers, buccaneers, traders and boaters. On this string of islands stretching south in an arc east of Puerto Rico, dreamy white-sand beaches are flanked by crooked palms and surrounded by turquoise waters.

You could easily laze your days away on a sun lounger, but there are plenty of opportunities to get active. Beat your path through dense rainforest to reach volcanic peaks for painterly panoramas, or plunge below the waterline for mesmerizing close-ups of coral and tropical fish. Commune with colonial ghosts at ruined military forts or former sugar plantations, then connect with the present over rum punches, roadside barbecues and jamming beach parties with live reggae bands. Just don’t expect casinos, condo complexes or big malls – this is the Caribbean unplugged.