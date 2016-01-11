Welcome to Latvia
Best of Riga Walking Tour
We will start our tour with the remarkable Art-Nouveau district - a real treasure for those who enjoy beauty of the architecture. Our lovely guide will explain you more about the meaning of symbols hidden behind the beautiful facades, and introduce you with some of the most remarkable Art-Nouveau masterpieces. The next we will set for the Old Riga where you will be able to hear interesting stories about famous Rigans, history and fate of the beautiful, centuries old buildings, and more about Latvian culture which is one of the oldest living cultures on the planet.We will finish the tour with walk and trying typical local food in Riga Central Market. You will be able to meet some of the local producers and do some shopping in the biggest marketplace in Riga.
Old Town Walking Tour of Riga
Old Town and Art Nouveau Walking Tour of Riga
Old town Riga is a city of good coffee, jazz, full of small delicious pastries and stylish cafes. You may not be able to get enough of Old Town’s architecture, which is quite legendary. You will walk past the splendid House of Blackheads located next to the Town Hall Square, and past the walls of fortresses and towers go into St. Peter’s Church and the Dome Cathedral. Then you will continue walking to the famous clock “LAIMA” and through a lovely opera park, you will head to the magnificent Riga Opera House. Art NouveauIn order to preserve Old Riga, Riga’s wooden buildings and the art nouveau architecture, the historical centre of Riga has been designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Art nouveau (also known as Jugendstil in Germany, art nouveau in France, modernismo in Spain, Sezessionsstil in Austria, Stile Liberty or Stile Floreale in Italy) emerged in Europe at the turn of the twentieth century and continued its march of victory up until World War I.It is an ornamental style based on curved lines, asymmetrical composition and rhythms of irregular contours. Its main motifs are nature, references to antiquity and mythology. Architecturally, art nouveau is characterised by the functional structure and a richly decorated façade, achieved by deploying all the possible means of expression in building, from the shape of window and door openings, bay windows, to reliefs, sculptures, ornamental lines or areas and stained glass. However, the main building facade is not the only essential element in Art Nouveau, but rather its overall image, therefore, “art nouveau architecture” also refers to interior design, the shape of tableware and even the inhabitants’ wardrobe.Highlights:1.Old City Riga (Vecriga)2.Alberta Iela3.Art Nouveau Museum (Tickets are not included in price)4.Latvian National Opera5.Riga Town Hall Square6.House of Blackheads7.St. Mary's Dome Cathedral8.Jauniela9.St. Peter's Church
Full-Day Private Tour to Jurmala, Fisherman Villages and Nature Trails from Riga
We are picking you up from your hotel in Riga and driving straight to resort town of Jurmala. Where we can visit sightseeing tower to have a look at the sea above tops of pine trees. Afterwards walk on the seaside and pedestrian street with many cafeterias and souvenir shops. On the way will observe distinctive wooden architecture of Jurmala and new contemporary designs. Leaving Jurmala down the coast line we'll visit several fisherman villages. One of the families owning fish smokery will be welcoming us to show smokery and sell delicious smoked fishes. If weather is sunny picnic can be arranged or nice local restaurant will be advised.After dinner time it's time to burn some of those calories and have a walk in one of the cleanest places in Latvia the Kemeri National Park. Nature reserve offers two routes on swamp, from 1,7km to 3,7km. Long one includes watch tower and takes about 1,5 hours of easy walk.Tour will include several hikes, please bring your walking shoes. Trip will be routed according to the weather so it pleasant also during winter time. Our drivers will advise best places for food and drinks.Coffee stops and detours can be arranged with driver.
Latvia Castles: Private Tour with Bauska Castle from Riga
You will be picked up from your hotel in Riga and will drive straight to the region of Bauska city. There, you will visit several palaces of 18th century and one crusaders castle of 16th century. Rundāle Palace, formerly also Ruhenthal and Ruhendahl is one of the two major baroque palaces built for the Dukes of Courland in what is now Latvia, the other being Jelgava Palace. The palace was built in two periods, from 1736 until 1740 and from 1764 until 1768. It is situated at Pilsrundāle, 12 km west of Bauska.Mežotne Palace is a manor house located in Mežotne municipality in Bauska district, in the Semigallia region of Latvia. The palace is one of the most outstanding examples of Classicism architecture in Latvia.Bauska Castle is a complex consisting of the ruins of an earlier castle and a later palace on the outskirts of the Latvian city of Bauska.Jelgava Palace or Mitava Palace is the largest Baroque-style palace in the Baltic states. It was built in the 18th century based on the design of Bartolomeo Rastrelli as a residence for the Dukes of Courland in their capital – Mitava (today Jelgava), Latvia. The Dukes of Courland also had a summer palace by Rastrelli nearby called Rundāle Palace.On the way, you will have a couple of restaurants available for dinner, or your driver can help with a picnic arrangement if client will wish so.After the visit to Jelgava castle, you will be dropped back off at your hotel.
Private Taxi Transfer from Riga Hotel to Airport
Private Taxi transfer from Riga city center to Riga International Airport. The driver will meet you at the pick up point and drive you to the Riga International Airport.