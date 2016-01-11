Latvia Castles: Private Tour with Bauska Castle from Riga

You will be picked up from your hotel in Riga and will drive straight to the region of Bauska city. There, you will visit several palaces of 18th century and one crusaders castle of 16th century. Rundāle Palace, formerly also Ruhenthal and Ruhendahl is one of the two major baroque palaces built for the Dukes of Courland in what is now Latvia, the other being Jelgava Palace. The palace was built in two periods, from 1736 until 1740 and from 1764 until 1768. It is situated at Pilsrundāle, 12 km west of Bauska.Mežotne Palace is a manor house located in Mežotne municipality in Bauska district, in the Semigallia region of Latvia. The palace is one of the most outstanding examples of Classicism architecture in Latvia.Bauska Castle is a complex consisting of the ruins of an earlier castle and a later palace on the outskirts of the Latvian city of Bauska.Jelgava Palace or Mitava Palace is the largest Baroque-style palace in the Baltic states. It was built in the 18th century based on the design of Bartolomeo Rastrelli as a residence for the Dukes of Courland in their capital – Mitava (today Jelgava), Latvia. The Dukes of Courland also had a summer palace by Rastrelli nearby called Rundāle Palace.On the way, you will have a couple of restaurants available for dinner, or your driver can help with a picnic arrangement if client will wish so.After the visit to Jelgava castle, you will be dropped back off at your hotel.