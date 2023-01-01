A lovingly restored courtyard with several vintage wooden buildings is home to creative cafes, shops and restaurants. It's also home to a fantastic Saturday market that attracts some of the top food and produce vendors from across the region. Browse smoked meats, cheeses, vegetables, pastries and even spirits. The baked goods are extraordinary. At other times there are concerts, performances, art exhibitions and street food festivals. The airport bus (22) passes right outside.
Kalnciema Kvartāls
Top choice in Rīga
Share