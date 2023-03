These striking pine-covered cliffs loom above a pristine white-sand beach dissected by a glistening stream. This is one of the most enchanting places along the entire Latvian coast, and the wooden walkway along the 18m-high cliffs affords sweeping views of the Gulf of Rīga. The Sunset Trail runs for 4km north through the pine forest along the ridge of the dune. Baltā Kāpa is 1.2km northwest of the Inčupe train station and 1.4km southwest of the Pabaži station.