More grotto than cave, this 19m-deep fissure in the earth is most famous for its role in the tragic legend of the Rose of Turaida. Most tourists visit to peruse the inordinate amount of graffiti spread along the walls – some of it dates back to the 16th century. Many legends are attached to the spring-fed water flowing out of the cave. There's a paid parking area and small information office (9am to 5pm) on the east side of Turaidas iela.