The sprawling, crumbling Krimulda estate includes a neoclassical manor house from 1822, whose proud columns look out onto modest gardens. Inside you can get a very simple room for the night (from €40) or a hostel bed (€13). About 300m north are the tree-shaded ruins of a 14th-century medieval castle that was destroyed in 1601. The manor is 200m south of the cable car station.