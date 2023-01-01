Biķernieki Memorial

Between 1941 and 1944, the Nazis – aided by Latvians – shot more than 35,000 Jews at 55 different sites in this forest. It is one of several killing sites that ring Rīga. In 2001 a large and impressive memorial was opened here deep in the woods, about 200m south of the busy road. Stones list the names of places in Europe from where Jews were brought to be killed here. Paths through the now silent trees lead to other killing sites.

Some 6km east of central Rīga, the memorial is a thoughtful and contemplative place. Bus 15 stops nearby.