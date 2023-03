The stars of the collection at this surprisingly well-funded and engrossing museum are cars that once belonged to Soviet luminaries such as Gorky, Stalin, Khrushchev and Brezhnev, complete with irreverent life-sized figures of the men themselves. Stalin's armoured limousine drank a litre of petrol every 2.5km. Also worthwhile is the hall on the lives of Soviet citizens and their cars. Takes buses 5 and 15.