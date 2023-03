This gracious red-brick neo-Gothic church is dedicated to St Gertrude, the patron saint of travellers. Surrounded by flamboyant art nouveau architecture, its austere 19th-century interior is a stark counterpoint. St Gertrude's is also a musical venue. Its organ, built in 1906, is one of the city's best and classical-music concerts take place regularly.

Note the art nouveau gem at Ģertrūdes iela 10. Try to count the panoply of faces on the 1903 facade.