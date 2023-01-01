Museum of the Barricades of 1991

Latvia's independence came after enormous struggles. One of the most remarkable stories involves the barricades built by thousands of citizens around important public buildings in Rīga. In January 1991, Latvians from every walk of life came together to prevent the Soviets from taking over the capital, a stunning display of heartfelt commitment to a greater cause. This excellent museum is run by the organisation of barricade veterans. It's a moving – and professionally curated – account of this pivotal time.