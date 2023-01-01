Rīga Ghetto & Latvian Holocaust Museum

The centrepiece of this arresting and challenging museum is a wooden house with a reconstructed flat, like those that Jews had to move into when the Nazis established a ghetto in this area of Rīga in 1941. The central courtyard has a railway wagon similar to the kind that brought Jews from Germany to Rīga to be killed. Nearby, there is a photographic exhibition detailing the Holocaust in Latvia with the faces of those killed.

Elsewhere, well-curated exhibitions explore the Holocaust across Europe. A tiny on-site cafe offers kosher refreshments.