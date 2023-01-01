Built in 1905, this art nouveau–style synagogue was the only one to survive the Nazi occupation – to torch it in the tightly packed Old Town would have put neighbouring buildings at risk. It reopened for worship during the Soviet period but was damaged by bomb attacks by neo-Nazis in the 1990s, following independence. It was fully restored in 2009 and is now protected by police 24/7. Inside, there is beautiful ornamentation modelled on ancient Egyptian and Assyrian-Babylonian styles.