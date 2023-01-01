Popular Front Museum

A branch of the National History Museum, this exhibition involving interactive multimedia technology covers the period of the third Atmoda (national awakening): the struggle for independence in the years of Soviet perestroika. Led by environmental campaigner Dainis Ivans, Latvian People's Front was an umbrella organisation that united pro-democracy forces and was responsible for such poignant actions as the Baltic Chain, when Latvians, Estonians and Lithuanians built a human chain that went through all three countries.