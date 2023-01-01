Museum of Decorative Arts & Design

The former St George’s Church houses a museum devoted to applied art from the art nouveau period to the present, including an impressive collection of furniture, woodcuts, tapestries and ceramics. The building’s foundations date back to 1207, when the Livonian Brothers of the Sword erected their castle here. Since the rest of the original knights' castle was levelled by rioting citizens at the end of the same century, it is the only building that remains intact from the birth of Rīga.