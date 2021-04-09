Maskavas Forštate, Avotu Iela & Grīziņkalns

Overview

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Rīga Ghetto & Latvian Holocaust Museum

    Rīga Ghetto & Latvian Holocaust Museum

    Maskavas Forštate, Avotu Iela & Grīziņkalns

    The centrepiece of this arresting and challenging museum is a wooden house with a reconstructed flat, like those that Jews had to move into when the Nazis…

  • Fresh Produce Vendor At The Central Market Housed In Reconditioned Zeppelin Hangars, Riga, Latvia (Photo by: Insights/UIG via Getty Images)

    Rīga Central Market

    Maskavas Forštate, Avotu Iela & Grīziņkalns

    Haggle for your huckleberries at this vast market, housed in a series of WWI Zeppelin hangars and spilling outdoors as well. It's an essential Rīga…

  • Latvian Academy of Science Observation Deck

    Latvian Academy of Science Observation Deck

    Maskavas Forštate, Avotu Iela & Grīziņkalns

    This Stalinesque tower is a not-so-welcome Soviet-era present from Moscow, which has seven towers just like it, only bigger. Construction of what is often…

  • Holocaust Memorial

    Holocaust Memorial

    Maskavas Forštate, Avotu Iela & Grīziņkalns

    This moving Holocaust Memorial is on the site of a large 1871 synagogue that was burned to the ground on 4 July, 1941 during WWII, with the entire…

  • Jēzus Baznīca

    Jēzus Baznīca

    Maskavas Forštate, Avotu Iela & Grīziņkalns

    It would be a classical-style Lutheran church like many others if it wasn't made entirely of wood, which makes it a unique architectural gem that…

