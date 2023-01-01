Rīga History & Navigation Museum

Founded in 1773 and situated in the old Rīga Cathedral monastery, this engaging museum presents the sweep of local history, from the Bronze Age all the way to WWII. Artefacts, including lovely pre-Christian jewellery and beautiful furnishings and clothing from the art nouveau period, help tell the story. A highlight is the beautiful neoclassical Column Hall, built when Latvia was part of the Russian Empire. Kids of all ages love the rooms full of ship models.