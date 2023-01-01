Tallinn has its Three Sisters, so Rīga has dubbed three of its old stone houses the Three Brothers. These architectural gems conveniently line up in a photogenic row and exemplify Old Rīga’s diverse collection of architectural styles. No 17 is over 600 years old, making it the oldest dwelling in town. Note the tiny windows on the upper levels – Rīga’s property taxes during the Middle Ages were based on window size.

The 17th-century No 19 houses the Latvian Museum of Architecture, which offers temporary exhibitions about the capital's extraordinary buildings and shows decorations from lost Old Town buildings in the hidden courtyard.