Laima Chocolate Museum

Your sweet tooth might come to life blocks away from the historic Laima chocolate factory as the sweet cocoa smell permeates the entire area. Founded in 1921 by Vilhelms Kuze, it turned the entire nation into chocolate addicts. The modest on-site museum is mostly geared to children, who learn the process of chocolate-making and then blackmail their parents in the adjacent chocolate shop, where you can scoop up all the popularly priced chocolates you can carry.

You can also book a class where you'll learn to make your own box of chocolates (adult/child €16/14).