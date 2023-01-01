Rīga Art Nouveau Museum

If you’re curious about what lurks behind Rīga’s imaginative art nouveau facades, stop by here to see the restored apartment of Konstantīns Pēkšēns (a local architect responsible for over 250 of the city’s art nouveau buildings). The interiors depict a middle-class apartment from the 1920s, right down to the dark and tiny maid's room. In the basement there are multimedia exhibits about art nouveau. Enter from Strēlnieku iela; push No 12 on the doorbell.

Note the spectacular staircase, geometric stencils, rounded furniture, original stained glass in the dining room and the still-functioning stove in the kitchen. There's also a free 10-minute video detailing the city’s distinct decor.

Check out the centre’s website for details about art nouveau walking routes around town.