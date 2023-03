Surmount the wonderfully lavish stairwell up to the 5th floor to find the former apartment of Janis Rozentāls, one of Latvia’s most celebrated painters, who lived here with his wife, Elli Forssell (a famous Finnish singer), and his friend Rūdolfs Blaumanis (the famous Latvian writer). Enter from Strēlnieku iela; push No 9 on the doorbell.