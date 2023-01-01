Like a big pink birthday cake sitting on a verdant lawn, Bīriņi Castle governs a scenic tract of land overlooking a tranquil lake. Located on the northwestern edges of the Gauja towards Saulkrasti, the baronial estate has been transformed into an opulent hotel swathed in a Renaissance style focused around the grand foyer staircase.

Daytime visitors can still reap the benefits on a guided tour (€15), or by taking in the lovely scenery with a picnic or a boat ride. Operating hours can be erratic (especially in the summer when there’s a wedding every week). Call first and make a reservation to avoid difficulties.