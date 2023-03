Looking like a ski-jump ramp designed by Swarovski, this recent Rīga landmark is a prophesy fulfilled. A feature of many Latvian fairy tales, the Castle of Light was drowned when the age of darkness came, but it would rise again from the waters of the Daugava in the new golden age of enlightenment and freedom. Architect Gunnars Bikkerts made it happen in 2014. The library has regular worthwhile special exhibitions.