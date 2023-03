This sprawling green space (now mostly used as a soccer field) is home to the Victory Monument, which was built by the Soviets to commemorate the heroism of their soldiers in WWII. This is a divisive symbol, with members of the Russian community gathering here in the tens of thousands every 9 May to celebrate what they see as the victory over fascism. But for most ethnic Latvians, it is the symbol of Soviet occupation. Tram 10 stops here.