©gorsh13/Getty Images
A long snake-like strip of land between Rīga and the Lithuanian border, southern Latvia has been dubbed the ‘bread basket’ of Latvia for its plethora of arable lands and mythical forests. The region is known locally as Zemgale, named after the defiant Baltic Semigallian (or Zemgallian) tribe who inhabited the region before the German conquest at the end of the 1200s. The Semigallians were a valiant bunch, warding off the impending crusaders longer than any other tribe. Before retreating to Lithuania, they burned down all of their strongholds rather than surrendering them to the invaders.
Southern Latvia
These massive gardens draw throngs of visitors each spring when the scores of fruit trees are in bloom. There are apricot, cherry and plum orchards, as…
Southern Latvia
Built as a grand residence for the Duke of Courland, this magnificent palace is a monument to 18th-century aristocratic ostentatiousness, and is rural…
Southern Latvia
Bauska Castle sits on a picturesque hillock squeezed between two rivers – the Mūsa and Mēmele – that flow parallel to each other. It is actually two…
Southern Latvia
Stop at Koknese to admire the ruins of Kokenhausen, a medieval castle. It has a stunning location overlooking the confluence of the Daugava and Perse…
Southern Latvia
Grandly named the Garden of Destiny, this sprawling project on an island in the river celebrates Latvia as a nation and opened for the centennial in 2018…
Southern Latvia
These impressive Livonian Order castle ruins, which date back to the 1300s, are well worth a stop. This brick bastion was built over the original site of…
Southern Latvia
Tērvete Nature Park protects three ancient mounds, including the impressive Tērvete Castle Mound, which was abandoned by the Semigallians after several…
Teiči Nature Reserve Watchtower
Southern Latvia
Stop at this roadside watchtower for sweeping views of the 20,000-hectare Teiči Nature Reserve, which boasts the largest moss marsh in the Baltics. The…