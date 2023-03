Grandly named the Garden of Destiny, this sprawling project on an island in the river celebrates Latvia as a nation and opened for the centennial in 2018. Designed by acclaimed Japanese gardener-cum-philosopher Shunmyu Masuno, a 2.5km trail links areas with portentous names such as Alley of Destiny, House of Silence and Stream of Tears. Still a work in progress, there are vast new gardens and features that honour the country while recalling recent history.