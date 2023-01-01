Stop at Koknese to admire the ruins of Kokenhausen, a medieval castle. It has a stunning location overlooking the confluence of the Daugava and Perse Rivers, and is a good stop to appreciate the valley's beauty. Built by German crusaders beginning in 1209, what remains today is extensive enough to suggest the huge fortress that once stood here. The surrounding park is pleasant for a riverside stroll. A model in a small information office shows the castle in its prime.