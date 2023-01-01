Institute of Horticulture

These massive gardens draw throngs of visitors each spring when the scores of fruit trees are in bloom. There are apricot, cherry and plum orchards, as well as one of Europe's largest collections of lilacs. A museum tells the history of the gardens and a shop offers plants, seeds and shoots for sale. But the real reason to visit is the selection of house-made ice cream made with the farm's fruit. It's smooth, creamy and not to be missed.