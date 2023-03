It's one of Latvia’s biggest unsolved mysteries: in the mid-‘90s a local historian discovered stone cairns throughout the park and realised that the rocks had been transported to the forest from faraway destinations. Historians have theorised that Pokaiņi was an ancient sacred ground used in proto-pagan rituals more than 2000 years ago. There are 15km of walking trails through the reserve, with themes including mystical healing, the seasons and the zodiac.