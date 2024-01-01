Hotel Ķemeri

Latvia

LoginSave

You can't miss the Hotel Ķemeri. Known as the ‘White Ship’, it was built during Latvia’s brief period of independence in the 1930s, and has one of the most impressive facades outside Rīga. At the moment, only the sparkling white exterior can be appreciated, while plans for a full renovation drag on.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Mikhail Eisenstein's art nouveau building at 2a Alberta Iela in Riga

    Alberta Iela

    23.09 MILES

    Like a huge painting that you can spend hours staring at, as your eye detects more and more intriguing details, this must-see Rīga sight is in fact a…

  • St Peter's Church

    St Peter's Church

    23.05 MILES

    Forming the centrepiece of Rīga’s skyline, this Gothic church is thought to be around 800 years old, making it one of the oldest medieval buildings in the…

  • Corner House

    Corner House

    23.63 MILES

    A real-life house of horrors, this imposing fin de siècle building is remembered by generations of Latvians as the local headquarters of the notorious…

  • Žanis Lipke Memorial

    Žanis Lipke Memorial

    22.13 MILES

    There is hardly a place in Latvia that can tell such a poignant and optimistic story as this quietly stunning memorial. Žanis Lipke saved over 50 Jews…

  • Rīga Ghetto & Latvian Holocaust Museum

    Rīga Ghetto & Latvian Holocaust Museum

    23.39 MILES

    The centrepiece of this arresting and challenging museum is a wooden house with a reconstructed flat, like those that Jews had to move into when the Nazis…

  • Biķernieki Memorial

    Biķernieki Memorial

    26.89 MILES

    Between 1941 and 1944, the Nazis – aided by Latvians – shot more than 35,000 Jews at 55 different sites in this forest. It is one of several killing sites…

  • Museum of the Barricades of 1991

    Museum of the Barricades of 1991

    22.93 MILES

    Latvia's independence came after enormous struggles. One of the most remarkable stories involves the barricades built by thousands of citizens around…

  • Kalnciema Kvartāls

    Kalnciema Kvartāls

    21.45 MILES

    A lovingly restored courtyard with several vintage wooden buildings is home to creative cafes, shops and restaurants. It's also home to a fantastic…

View more attractions

Nearby Latvia attractions

1. Lizard Spring

0.17 MILES

The area’s spring water is perfectly potable and supposedly quite healthy. Try filling your water bottle at the Lizard, a stone sculpture at the mouth of…

2. Ķemeri Park

0.17 MILES

The former resort's central park offers melancholy hints of what once was and what might be again. Amidst the manicured lawns are dishevelled features in…

3. St Peter-Paul Orthodox Church

0.19 MILES

Built in 1893 and now beautifully restored, St Peter-Paul Orthodox Church is the oldest place of worship in Ķemeri and, if you look closely, you’ll notice…

4. Jūrmala Beach

11.3 MILES

Jūrmala's ribbon of white sand stretches for 24km. The sand is hard-packed and ideal for walking – or packing into sand sculptures or castles – and the…

5. Art Rezidence ‘Inner Light’

11.42 MILES

Local Russian artist Vitaliy Yermolayev runs this studio out of his home and dabbles with a secret recipe for glow-in-the-dark paint by creating portraits…

6. Jūrmala City Museum

11.52 MILES

This well-funded museum features a cool permanent exhibit detailing Jūrmala’s colourful history as the go-to resort town in the former USSR. One popular…

7. Vaivari Sanatorium

13.1 MILES

On the main road 5km west of Majori, this gaudy beachfront Soviet-era sanatorium resembles a giant, beached cruise ship that’s been mothballed since the…

8. Jūrmala Open Air Museum

16.28 MILES

Before the clothing of choice in Jūrmala was the bikini (with or without a parka), the peninsula was home to fishing people who eked out a living through…