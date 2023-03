Jūrmala's ribbon of white sand stretches for 24km. The sand is hard-packed and ideal for walking – or packing into sand sculptures or castles – and the water is calm and shallow. Note, however, that even in August the winds can be brisk and you may be disheartened to see people wearing parkas. Unlike some beach resorts, most of the sand is open for you and your towel. The smattering of cafes have a few loungers you can use.