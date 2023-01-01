Jūrmala Open Air Museum

Before the clothing of choice in Jūrmala was the bikini (with or without a parka), the peninsula was home to fishing people who eked out a living through endless days of work. Get insight into the lives of these hardy folk at this open-air museum at Jūrmala's far east end, which recreates a fishing village. On summer Thursdays, demonstrations show how fish were smoked – sampling is encouraged! The adjoining Ragakāpa Nature Park has trails through the forests and dunes.