Northern Kenya

Calling all explorers! We dare you to challenge yourself against some of the most exciting wilderness in Africa. Step forward only if you’re able to withstand appalling roads, searing heat, clouds of dust torn by relentless winds, primitive food and accommodation, vast distances and more than a hint of danger.

The rewards include memories of vast, shattered lava deserts, camel herders walking their animals to lost oases, fog-shrouded mountains full of mysterious creatures, prehistoric islands crawling with massive reptiles, and jokes shared with traditionally dressed warriors. Additional perks include camel trekking through piles of peachy dunes, elephant encounters in scrubby acacia woodlands and the chance to walk barefoot along the fabled shores of a sea of jade.

Explore Northern Kenya

  • S

    Samburu National Reserve

    The most popular park in northern Kenya, Samburu's dominant feature is the Ewaso Ngiro River, which slices through the otherwise bone-dry country. The…

  • S

    South Island National Park

    Designated a World Heritage Site by Unesco in 1997, this 39-sq-km purplish volcanic island is completely barren (minus some rock art) and uninhabited,…

  • M

    Marsabit National Park

    This small park, nestled on Mt Marsabit’s upper slopes, is coated in thick forest and contains a wide variety of wildlife, including leopards, elephants …

  • S

    Shaba National Reserve

    Shaba, with its great rocky kopjes (isolated hills), natural springs and doum palms, is more physically beautiful than the nearby national reserves of…

  • S

    Sibiloi National Park

    A Unesco World Heritage Site, Sibiloi is located up the eastern shore of Lake Turkana and covers 1570 sq km. It was here that Dr Richard Leakey discovered…

  • M

    Mt Kulal

    Mt Kulal (2293m) dominates Lake Turkana’s eastern horizon and its forested volcanic flanks offer some serious hiking possibilities. This fertile lost…

  • C

    Central Island National Park

    Bursting from the depths of Lake Turkana, and home to thousands of living dinosaurs, is the Jurassic world of Central Island volcano, last seen belching…

  • K

    Kalama Community Wildlife Conservancy

    Eight kilometres north of Archer’s Post, and abutting the northern boundary of Samburu National Reserve, is this 384-sq-km wildlife conservancy, which…

  • U

    Umoja Village

    There are a number of Samburu villages in the area that welcome paying visitors. Probably the best one is Umoja, which was originally founded as a refuge…

