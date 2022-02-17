Just outside the village of Takaungu, you fly on the back of a motorbike down dirt roads, past spiky fields of sisal and giant baobabs towering above…
Kilifi
A passionate group of Kenyans and expats have transformed Kilifi from a sweet but soporific town into a stunning place renowned for its eco-projects and clean, green, joyful living.
Gorgeous beach houses stand atop the creek, yachts dance in the bay and warm waves wash fantasy beaches buttered with lashings of soft white sand. You'll find orange groves and hermit crabs, fresh oysters and pizza ovens, permaculture projects and sailing schools, beach barbecues and night swimming. And you might even spot a whale shark migration from the windy brink of Vuma Cliffs.
The town is also home to a renowned medical research centre, so with a steady stream of doctors, sailors, backpackers, aid workers, artists and yogis passing through, you'll never be short of crew with whom to share those oysters.
Explore Kilifi
Vuma Cliffs
Bofa Beach
Bofa Beach is a wide slash of white sand, with swaying palms and rolling Indian Ocean surf. It's the stuff of which fantasies are made. A path to the left…
Mnarani
The partly excavated, atmospheric ruins of the Swahili city of Mnarani are high on a bluff just west of the old ferry landing stage on the southern bank…
Kilifi Creek
This might be the only place where we wouldn't mind being up the creek without a paddle. It's just gorgeous, from the cliffs jutting up out of the water,…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Kilifi.
See
Vuma Cliffs
See
Bofa Beach
See
Mnarani
See
Kilifi Creek
