Overnight at Dana Lodge Nature Reserve from Amman

Day 1: Amman Hotel - Dana (D) 108 KMDepart for a visit and overnight with dinner at Dana. This Biosphere Reserve considers as Jordan’s largest nature reserve and the only reserve in Jordan that includes the four different bio-geographical zones of the country; Mediterranean, Irano-Turanian, Saharo Arabian and Sudanian penetration. As such, it is the most diverse nature reserve in the country in terms of habitats and species. The reserve is a system of vales and mountains which extends from the top of the rift valley down to the desert lowlands of Wadi Araba. The Dana Village area overlooking the scenic wadi Dana, Dana has the largest breeding colony in the world for Syrian Serin , while the Lesser Kestrel is also found to breed in the area. Such a complex and diverse environment provides a wide range of adventurous and relaxing activities. Visitors can leave their vehicles behind and escape into the beauty and remoteness of the Reserve along one of the many canyons and hiking trails. Local Bedouin guides are available for longer excursions (hiking, canyoning, and mountain biking), while many shorter trails can be explored unguided. Activities at Dana Biosphere Reserve Guesthouse include tours of the Ottoman-era Dana Biosphere Reserve Village, a gorgeous hike through the entire Reserve to Feynan Ecolodge, visits to Nabatean tombs, and relaxing on your very own cliff-perched balcony, surrounded by Dana’s magnificent views. Day 2: Dana - Amman (B) 108 KMAfter breakfast transfer to Amman Hotel.