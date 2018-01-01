Welcome to Dana
Jerash, Petra, Wadi Rum, Aqaba, Dead Sea: 4-Day Private Tour
Day 1:The Trip starts at 08:00 with a hotel pickup. 10:00 – 11:30 Umm Qais Tour. 11:30 - 12:30 Lunch Time. 14:00 – 17:00:00 Jerash tour and driving back to Amman. 18:00 Hotel drop off at Amman.Day 2: Dana Reserve, Al Shoback Castle and Little Petra08:00 Hotel Pickup & moving toward Dana reserve. 10:00 Arriving to Dana area. 12:00 – Moving to AL-Shoubak Castle. 13:30 visit little Petra. 16:00 Hotel Check in at Petra – Wadi Mousa city.Day 3:07:00 Hotel Pickup & starting of Petra Tour (Self Guided). 16:00 Moving toward Wadi Rum (Winter time 14:00). 18:00 Arriving to Rum and Moving toward the Bedouin campsite inside Rum Valley (12 Km from Rum Village). 18:30 Enjoying the Sunset activity at one of the sunset sites "time differ Summer / Winter". 19:30 Dinner (Bedouin Zarp "Chicken,Grilled vegetables & salads). 23:00 sleep at the camp. Day 4:07:00 have breakfast at the camp. 08:00 Start morning Jeep tour at and visiting (Ghazali Canyon, Sand Dunes and Lawrence Spring). 10:00 Moving toward Gulf of Aqaba. 14:00 Moving toward Dead Sea and enjoying the beach & floating at Dead sea area. 18:00 Leaving back to Amman. 19:00 Home / Hotel drop of.
Overnight at Dana Lodge Nature Reserve from Amman
Day 1: Amman Hotel - Dana (D) 108 KMDepart for a visit and overnight with dinner at Dana. This Biosphere Reserve considers as Jordan’s largest nature reserve and the only reserve in Jordan that includes the four different bio-geographical zones of the country; Mediterranean, Irano-Turanian, Saharo Arabian and Sudanian penetration. As such, it is the most diverse nature reserve in the country in terms of habitats and species. The reserve is a system of vales and mountains which extends from the top of the rift valley down to the desert lowlands of Wadi Araba. The Dana Village area overlooking the scenic wadi Dana, Dana has the largest breeding colony in the world for Syrian Serin , while the Lesser Kestrel is also found to breed in the area. Such a complex and diverse environment provides a wide range of adventurous and relaxing activities. Visitors can leave their vehicles behind and escape into the beauty and remoteness of the Reserve along one of the many canyons and hiking trails. Local Bedouin guides are available for longer excursions (hiking, canyoning, and mountain biking), while many shorter trails can be explored unguided. Activities at Dana Biosphere Reserve Guesthouse include tours of the Ottoman-era Dana Biosphere Reserve Village, a gorgeous hike through the entire Reserve to Feynan Ecolodge, visits to Nabatean tombs, and relaxing on your very own cliff-perched balcony, surrounded by Dana’s magnificent views. Day 2: Dana - Amman (B) 108 KMAfter breakfast transfer to Amman Hotel.
Private Tour: Dana Nature Reserve Hike and Dead Sea with lunch
07:00 your English speaking drivers meets you in the hotel lobby Amman. Drive 2.5 hours in southern direction to Dana. Our vehicle is equipped with free WiFi, and we offer bottled water complimentary. In Dana Village meet your local guide who has a detailed knowledge about the area. During your 3 hours hike you learn about the diverse fauna and flora, the use of herbs growing there and life in the village. Enjoy stunning views, fresh air, the beauty and peace of the area and a tea over a fire. The trail is moderate and in some spots it is necessary to clamber some rocks. After lunch in Dana Village drive 2 hours to the Dead Sea. It is the lowest point on earth and one of the most popular attractions in Jordan. You have minimum 1 hour time to experience floating in the salty waters. A locker room and showers are available at the beach. Your driver continues with you to your hotel in Amman where the tour ends.