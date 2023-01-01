The Blue Mountains-John Crow National Park protects 782 sq km and is managed by the Jamaica Conservation & Development Trust. The park includes the forest reserves of the Blue and John Crow Mountain Ranges and spans the parishes of St Andrew, St Thomas, Portland and St Mary. Ecotourism is being promoted and locals are being trained as guides. Camping is only permitted at designated sites – camping 'wild' is not advised.

There is a national park entrance fee of US$20, payable at the ranger stations (open 9am to 5pm) at Holywell Recreation Area and Portland Gap (for Blue Mountain Peak), and at the Kingston office of the JCDT. Although it's quite possible to enter without a ticket, we urge you to pay as funds go directly to supporting trail maintenance, ranger salaries and conservation work. The JCDT can also advise on guides and hiking routes, and sells copies of the excellent Guide to the Blue and John Crow Mountains.