Established in 1923 and located 1km southwest of Mavis Bank, this is the largest coffee factory in Jamaica, producing Blue Mountain coffee sold under the Jablum label. You can tour the factory to see the coffee beans drying (March to August) and being processed, including cupping (tasting) for quality assurance of the final beans; call in advance. At the end of the ‘from the berry to the cup’ tour, you can purchase roasted beans at bargain prices.