This sculpture garden, on the grounds of the University of Technology, features nine sculptures by acclaimed Caribbean artists. These include Laura Facey’s sculpture of a woman’s torso stretched in a yoga position, and Basil Watson’s The Compass, depicting humanity shaping the environment with the use of technology.
Sculpture Park
Kingston
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
29.51 MILES
Even in a country that abounds in waterfalls, Reach Falls stands out as one of the most beautiful places in Jamaica. The white rushing cascades are…
25.68 MILES
The waters that launched Brooke Shields’ movie career are by any measure one of the most beautiful spots in Jamaica. The 180ft-deep (55m) “Blue Hole” (as…
4.99 MILES
The superlative collection of Jamaican art housed by the National Gallery is the finest on the island and should on no account be missed. As well as…
10.97 MILES
Highest of the highlights, Blue Mountain Peak reaches 2256m above sea level, and no visit to the area should neglect a predawn hike to its summit for a…
21.69 MILES
The idyllic waterfall and swimming hole of Nanny Falls is a 30-minute walk uphill from the end of Moore Town, passing under huge ferns, Jamaican apple…
2.4 MILES
The large, creaky, colonial-era wooden house on Hope Rd, where Bob Marley lived and recorded from 1975 until his death in 1981, is the city’s most-visited…
3.11 MILES
This beautiful colonial house was built in 1881 by George Stiebel, the first black millionaire in Jamaica. Antique lovers will enjoy the guided tour,…
25.07 MILES
This beautiful little cove just east of Drapers boasts a small but perfect white-sand beach, where the water is fed by a freshwater river that spits…
Nearby Kingston attractions
0.56 MILES
These 18-hectare gardens, replete with manicured grounds, exotic plants and beautiful flowers, date back to 1881, when the government established an…
2.4 MILES
The large, creaky, colonial-era wooden house on Hope Rd, where Bob Marley lived and recorded from 1975 until his death in 1981, is the city’s most-visited…
2.73 MILES
Jamaica House is faced by a columned portico and fronted by expansive lawns. Initially built in 1960 as the residence of the prime minister, the building…
2.73 MILES
The official residence of the governor-general, the representative of the Queen of England, King’s House was initially the home of the Lord Bishop of…
2.74 MILES
Just north of Newcastle, you can take a one-hour tour of the attractive 200-year-old Craighton Estate Great House and coffee plantation. During the tour,…
2.84 MILES
St Mark’s Chapel in Irish Town is an attractive white 19th century clapboard church. It was heavily restored after being damaged by Hurricane Gilbert in…
3.11 MILES
This beautiful colonial house was built in 1881 by George Stiebel, the first black millionaire in Jamaica. Antique lovers will enjoy the guided tour,…
3.12 MILES
Reggae legend Peter Tosh finally gets his due in this tiny museum. A co-founder of The Wailers (he co-wrote 'Get up, Stand up'), Tosh was an early…