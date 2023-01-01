Most Blue Mountain coffee tours are on the southern ridge of the mountains, accessible from the Kingston side, but this small plantation is a great option if you're coming from the north coast. The plantation is small but homely, and visits include a complete bean-to-cup tour, as well as learning about local medicinal plants and fruits. It's a steep and winding drive to reach the plantation but the views are never less than stunning. Call ahead to book (and for directions). See the ranch's Facebook page for info.
Devon's Coffee Ranch
Ocho Rios, Port Antonio & the North Coast
