Devon's Coffee Ranch

Most Blue Mountain coffee tours are on the southern ridge of the mountains, accessible from the Kingston side, but this small plantation is a great option if you're coming from the north coast. The plantation is small but homely, and visits include a complete bean-to-cup tour, as well as learning about local medicinal plants and fruits. It's a steep and winding drive to reach the plantation but the views are never less than stunning. Call ahead to book (and for directions). See the ranch's Facebook page for info.