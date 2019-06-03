Somerset Falls

This dark waterfall is hidden in a deep gorge about 3km east of Hope Bay. The Daniels River cascades down through a lush garden of ferns, heliconias, lilies and crotons into glistening teardrop black pools. Visitors have to negotiate some steep, twisty steps to get here.

The entrance fee includes a too-short guided tour through a grotto by boat to the Hidden Fall, which tumbles 10m into a jade-colored grotto. Bring a swimsuit to enjoy the large swimming area.

The site has a touristy restaurant, bar, and ice-cream shop but the falls themselves are unspoiled.