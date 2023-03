The grassy ranks of seating and towering columns of Italy's finest and best-preserved Roman theatre makes this a particularly evocative archaeological site. It was commissioned in the 1st century BC and could hold up to 2000 spectators. Today the cavea (sloping seating area), orchestra pit and stage are still clearly discernible. Note that there's also a good – and free – view of the theatre from Via Lungo Le Mura del Mandorlo.