Ecomuseo dell'Alabastro

As befits a town that's hewn the precious material from nearby quarries since Etruscan times, Volterra is the proud possessor of an alabaster museum. It's an intriguing exploration of everything related to the rock, from production and working to commercialisation. Contemporary creations feature strongly; there are also choice examples from Etruscan times onwards, as well as a recreated artisan's workshop. The ticket includes entrance to the Pinacoteca Comunale in the same building.