Local, Sienese and Florentine art holds sway in this modest collection in the Palazzo Minucci Solaini. Taddeo di Bartolo's Madonna Enthroned with Child (1411) is exquisite, while Rosso Fiorentino's Deposition from the Cross (1521) appears strikingly modern. The ticket includes entrance to the Ecomuseo dell'Alabastro, which is attached.