Cattedrale di Santa Maria Assunta

A handsome coffered ceiling is the standout feature of Volterra's duomo, which was built in the 12th and 13th centuries and remodelled in the 16th. The Chapel of Our Lady of Sorrows, to the left as you enter from Piazza San Giovanni, has two sculptures by Andrea della Robbia and a small fresco of the Procession of the Magi by Benozzo Gozzoli. The duomo was closed for restoration work when we last visited but was due to reopen in late 2019.

In front of the duomo is a 13th-century baptistry featuring a Sansovino font (1502).